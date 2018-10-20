You are here:
Diego Maradona's surgeon says legend will need prostheses as he has 'no cartilage left in his knees due to osteoarthritis'

Sports The Associated Press Oct 20, 2018 11:05:15 IST

Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona's orthopedic surgeon says the Argentine football great has no cartilage left in his knees due to severe osteoarthritis and will need prostheses.

German Ochoa also said Friday that the 57-year-old Maradona must decide if he wants to have surgery.

File image Diego Maradona. AFP

Maradona captained Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title. He became the new coach of Mexican second-tier club Dorados de Sinaloa last month.

He has been recently seen walking with difficulty due to the osteoarthritis which has affected him for several years.

"The bones are rubbing against each other," Ochoa told Argentina's TyC Sports channel. "(The osteoarthritis) is very advanced (and) causes a great amount of swelling and pain."

Ochoa said that an alternative would be to block some knee joint nerves that transmit the sensations to the brain. But he said that this would not be a definitive solution and would only temporarily eliminate the pain.


