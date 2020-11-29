Diego Maradona's doctor under investigation for involuntary manslaughter of football legend
The probe was triggered by concerns raised by three of Diego Maradona's daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition.
Buenos Aires: Diego Maradona's personal doctor was on Sunday being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, prosecutors in San Isidro near Buenos Aires reported.
Police raided Leopoldo Luque's surgery hospital and home in search of possible evidence pointing to negligence, according to television images.
The probe was triggered by concerns raised by three of Maradona's daughters Dalma, Giannina and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, judicial sources said.
"Our investigations are ongoing, we are talking to witnesses including members of the family" of Maradona, a source close to the San Isidro inquiry said.
Luque, who declined to comment when contacted by AFP, had posted a photograph of himself with Maradona on the day the 60-year-old left hospital on 12 November, eight days after surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.
Maradona returned home to Tigre where he received round the clock medical care. He died of a heart attack on Wednesday, and was buried on Thursday at the Jardin de Paz cemetery on the outskirts of the Argentine capital.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Diego Maradona passes away at 60: Remembering football legend's five greatest goals
Diego Maradona scored some of the most famous — and thrilling — goals in football history. Here are his five more spectacular ones:
Diego Maradona passes away: A player with no distinguishable physical advantage, Argentine legend was the finest dribbler of his time
The finest dribbler of his generation, Diego Maradona mounted challenges like a rooster in heat, chest puffed out, angled elbows bent inwards, with a bit of his tongue sticking out.
Diego Maradona, the most human of immortals
Without mention of the troubles that plagued him, Maradona’s story is not cleansed. It is contorted.