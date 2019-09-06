You are here:
Diego Maradona makes coaching return with Argentine Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima

Sports Agence France-Presse Sep 06, 2019 08:35:50 IST

Buenos Aires: Argentine legend Diego Maradona will take over as coach of Superliga side Gimnasia y Esgrima, the club announced on its Twitter account on Thursday.

"Welcome Diego! Every corner of the most beautiful club in the world greets you," the La Plata-based club said.

File image of Diego Maradona. Reuters

The former Argentina coach quit his job at Mexican second division outfit Dorados in June for health reasons after just nine months in charge.

His new club, officially known as Gymnastics and Fencing, is currently bottom of Argentina's 24-club Superliga, with just one point from five matches.

Maradona's appointment at Dorados in September had been a surprise, despite his inglorious coaching history since leaving the national team post following the 2010 World Cup.

He also coached second division Emirati side Fujairah.

The former Barcelona and Napoli forward is perhaps best known for guiding his country to victory at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 08:35:50 IST

