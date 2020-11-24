Diamond League track and field series plans for 14 meets in 2021 starting May
Organisers said Tuesday the series is scheduled to start on 23 May in Rabat, Morocco, take a one-month break for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, and end with a 8-9 September meet in Zurich.
After a 2020 track and field season heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic that forced the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, athletes' focus will be the rearranged Games that are scheduled to start on 23 July.
The last Diamond League meeting before the Olympics will take place in London on 13 July and the new Olympic champions will be able to show off their medals at a meeting in Shanghai on 14 August.
There are back-to-back meetings in the US city of Eugene on 21 August and a still-to-be-confirmed venue in China on 22 August.
Athletes will earn points in the first 13 meetings in a bid to qualify for a place in the final, where they have the chance to win the Diamond Trophy and be crowned Diamond League champion in their chosen discipline.
2021 Diamond League calendar
23 May - Rabat (MAR)
28 May - Doha (QAT)
4 June - Rome (ITA)
10 June - Oslo (NOR)
4 July - Stockholm (SWE)
9 July - Monaco (MON)
13 July - London (GBR)
14 August - Shanghai (CHN)
21 August - Eugene (USA)
22 August - Venue to be confirmed (CHN)
26 August - Lausanne (SUI)
28 August - Paris (FRA)
3 September - Brussels (BEL)
8-9 September - Zurich (SUI)
