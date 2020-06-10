You are here:
DFB Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt to wear Black Lives Matter jersey in semi-final clash against Bayern Munich

Sports The Associated Press Jun 10, 2020 23:24:00 IST

Frankfurt: Eintracht Frankfurt will wear a special edition football jersey with a “Black Lives Matter” message when they play Bayern Munich in the German Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

File image of Eintracht Frankfurt players. AP

The shirts are white and black and bear the #blacklivesmatter hashtag. Eintracht said they were "sending a clear signal against racism and xenophobia.”

People in the United States, Europe and elsewhere have been protesting following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck even after he pleaded for air.

Eintracht's usual sponsor, job website Indeed, offered the space for the hashtag to appear alongside its own logo for the match in Munich.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 23:24:00 IST



