Devil’s Circuit Swift Challenge to be held from 19 to 21 December digitally

After the race was cancelled in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the Devils Circuit is being held in a digital format, where runners will be running from their homes, from wherever they are, recording their timings and sending it to the organisers.

New Delhi: Around 11,000 runners will be taking part in a new format of obstacle running race called Devil’s Circuit Swift Challenge, which has entered its seventh year.

Devils Circuit is India's first Obstacle running series that hosted its very first edition in 2012. It is a 5 km race, with minimum of 15 physical obstacles, which has to be crossed to complete it.

The obstacles could be crawling through dark tunnels, trudging around in mud pits, balancing on beams, climbing ropes and creeping under low hanging barbed wire.

As per Adnan Adeeb, founder of Volano Entertainment, which organises the event, Devils Circuit is on track to becoming India's biggest Amateur Sporting Property,

"Devils Circuit combines sports, health, and entertainment in a unique way to bring a once in a lifetime experience to its fast-growing community of Devilslayers," he said.

Adnan said the idea of the event came from the Spartna Race, which attracts around 2 million runners globally and is one of the biggest race properties in the world.

This year the Delhi leg of the race was to take place in March but with the country going into a total lockdown, it was cancelled and now the races are taking place in a different form, so that the competitors are able to finish the season.

"We dont want to be bogged down by virus. We are asking people to run from wherever they are, run for 5 kms, share their timing and instead of 15 obstacles, they have to 15 functional challenges. This way we can close out our last year's season. And award the prize to competitive runners of last season," said Adnan.

The 15 functional challenges, Adnan explains, could be a set of burpees along with push-ups, sit-ups etc.

The races will be held from 19 to 21 December.