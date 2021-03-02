Detained ex-Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to appear before judge
Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, which broke the story, claimed Barca paid I3 Ventures an inflated fee and put payments through in smaller, separate amounts to avoid the club's financial controls.
Barcelona: Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, detained on Monday as part of a probe into last year's 'Barcagate' scandal, will appear before a judge on Tuesday, a police source said.
His right-hand man Jaume Masferrer will also appear before the investigating judge leading the probe after spending the night at a police station along with Bartomeu, the sourced added.
Two other men who were also detained as part of the operation that involved a search of Barcelona's stadium - the club's current chief executive Oscar Grau and their head of legal services Roma Gomez Ponti - were released late on Monday.
The so-called 'Barcagate' scandal involves allegations that the club covered up payments made to a company called I3 Ventures, hired to boost the image of then-president Bartomeu on social media.
Part of the social media campaign included criticising current and former players, like Lionel Messi, Pep Guardiola, and Xavi Hernandez. Messi described the controversy as "strange" in an interview with Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.
Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, which broke the story, claimed Barca paid I3 Ventures an inflated fee and put payments through in smaller, separate amounts to avoid the club's financial controls.
Bartomeu maintained the company had been hired only to monitor posts on social media and announced an internal audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which cleared the club of financial corruption in July.
He resigned in October, avoiding a vote of no confidence triggered after more than 20,000 club members signed a petition against him.
His departure came in the same month Barcelona announced losses of 97 million euros ($114 million) for last season and following a dramatic decline in performances on the pitch as well as a personal falling-out with Messi.
His successor is due to be elected on Sunday, when club members will choose between the final three candidates, Joan Laporta, Toni Freixa, and Victor Font.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
LaLiga: 'Exceptional' Luka Modric defying age, deferring Real Madrid reform
Modric is joint third top scorer at the club and fifth for assists, even though by his own admission his contribution is never truly reflected by those measurements.
'India is our No 1 target': Sevilla FC aim for long haul and football development after tie up with FC Bengaluru United
Sevilla FC have tied up with Indian football club FC Bengaluru United for grassroots development as the Spanish club plans to expand its presence in the country.
LaLiga: Real Madrid's title hopes hurt by a late 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad
The result ends Real Madrid's run of five consecutive wins while Portu's brilliant header for Real Sociedad early in the second half was also the first goal conceded by the reigning champions in five games.