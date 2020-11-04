Dereck Chisora offers to fight Dillian Whyte after Alexander Povetkin tests positive for COVID-19

Whyte was next scheduled to be in action on 21 November but a rematch with Alexander Povetkin was scuppered when the Russian tested positive for coronavirus.

London: British heavyweight Dereck Chisora has said he is prepared to face Dillian Whyte for a third time barely three weeks on from his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Chisora told Whyte's promoter, Eddie Hearn, on Instagram live: "Do you want to give me that fight? I'll take that."

Hearn, however, has tweeted Whyte would like to face WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who is currently without an opponent for a bout he announced would take place in London in December.

But Fury may want to avoid Whyte ahead of a heavyweight title unification clash with Anthony Joshua in another all-British contest that could take place next year.

Ukraine's Usyk extended his undefeated record with a unanimous points win over Chisora on Saturday.

That defeat by the 2012 Olympic gold medallist seemed to end to Chisora's hopes of a second world title shot, eight years after he lost to Vitali Klitschko.

Whyte too slipped down the pecking order after Povetkin, himself a former Olympic champion, twice came back off the canvas to knock out the British fighter in August.

Whyte has previously defeated Chisora in 2016 and 2018.