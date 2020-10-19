Derby's Wayne Rooney 'angry' after being forced to self-isolate despite negative COVID-19 test
Rooney was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test.
London: Wayne Rooney says he is "angry and disappointed" that he will miss matches for Championship side Derby due to a period of self-isolation despite testing negative for coronavirus.
The former Manchester United and England captain, now player-coach at Derby, was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for COVID-19 and was later found to have the disease.
In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: "Just received the news that my COVID-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.
"Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial."
The Sun newspaper reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test.
Rooney was unaware of any COVID-related concerns and played in Derby's 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit, on Friday.
