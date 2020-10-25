Denmark's Joachim Hansen pulls out of Italian Open golf after caddie tests COVID positive
'Hansen tested negative on site but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution,' the European tour said in a statement.
Milan: Danish golfer Joachim B Hansen has pulled out of the Italian Open before the final round after his caddie Adam Drummond tested positive for coronavirus.
"Hansen tested negative on site but has been withdrawn from the tournament as a precaution," the European tour said in a statement.
The Dane had been in 33rd position with third round playing partners France's Robin Roussel and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui allowed to continue at the Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio in Pozzolengo, near Brescia.
European Tour Statement on Joachim B. Hansen.
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 25, 2020
"Adam sadly tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday," said Hansen on Twitter.
"I don’t have any symptoms and have been tested negative. As a precaution, I have been withdrawn from the last round. Adam and I will stay in self-isolation for 10 days here in Italy. My thoughts go to Adam for a speedy recovery."
Australian Drummond added, "I have no symptoms and feel like I would any other day. You can't have everything going perfectly all the time."
English duo Laurie Canter and Ross McGowan are both tied on 19-under par going into the final round of the tournament in northern Italy.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Formula 1 2020: Racing Point driver Lance Stroll intent on competing at Portuguese GP following week of self-isolation
In a post on Instagram, Stroll said he spent 10 days at home in self-isolation with mild symptoms and returned a negative test on Monday.
Para-archer Ankit hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19, says Sports Authority of India
The national camp for the para-archers began with eight athletes on 5 October. "To ensure proper treatment and close monitoring of his vitals, he was shifted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital in Sonepat on Wednesday," SAI said in a statement.
Dustin Johnson still 'low on energy', pulls out of second straight golf tournament after testing COVID-19 positive
Dustin Johnson, 36, is recovering after experiencing some Covid-19 symptoms but is still not well enough to resume playing competitive golf, his agent David Winkle said.