Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal stormed into the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open, defeating second seed Akane Yamaguchi in the second round match here on Thursday.
In a match which lasted 36 minutes, the Hyderabadi shuttler outplayed Japanese shuttler Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-17 in straight games.
Right from the start, Saina seemed positive and played aggressively. Her swift court movements and powerful smashes helped her to advance in the meet.
Saina will now take on former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters.
In other matches, Sameer Verma advanced, defeating Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 23-21, 6-21, 22-20 marathon match of more than an hour.
In the women's doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also made it to the next round as they edged past Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of South Korea. The Indian duo defeated their opponent 18-21, 22-20, 21-18 in an hour's match.
Kidambi Srikanth defeated the legendary Lin Dan for the second time in his career to set up an all-Indian quarterfinal against Sameer Verma at the Denmark Open here.
World number six Srikanth bounced back to beat the world number 14 from China 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the second round clash played on Thursday night.
Dan, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion, is not the player he used to be but is still a force to reckon with. It was a fifth meeting between Srikanth and Dan and the Chinese great won the last time they played, in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Srikanth had famously scored his maiden win over Dan to win the 2014 China Open.
After a tough match against the Chinese, Srikanth will have to play fellow Indian Verma in the quarterfinals to be held later on Friday.
Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 21:20 PM
Women's singles update: Tai and He enter last-4
Tai Tzu Ying beats Chen Yufel 21-13, 12-21, 21-9 to enter the semi-finals. The deciding game was all about Tai's stoke variation. She read Chen's movements perfectly to unsettle her opponent.
He Bingjiao trounces compatriot Cai Yanyan 21-13, 21-16. A rather easy win for the young Chinese shuttler.
Matches to watch out for:
Tai Tzu Ying vs Chen Yufei
Chou Tien Chen vs Son Wan Ho
Anders Antonsen vs Huang Yuxiang
Nozomi Okuhara vs Saina Nehwal
Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota vs Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy
Cai Yanyan vs He Bingjiao
Kidambi Srikanth vs Sameer Verma
Gregoria Mariska vs Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt
Khosit Phetpradab vs Kento Momota
21:20 (IST)
India's finest and most consistent player of this last decade, Saina Nehwal, strode majestically into the final eight with a commanding victory over World No 2, Akane Yamaguchi of Japan
20:47 (IST)
20:34 (IST)
Mixed Doubles
Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung of Korea defeated sixth seed Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying 21-14,17-21, 21-12 to enter the semi-finals.
20:31 (IST)
Results:
In the women's singles, the scores are tied between World No 1 and Chen Yufei of China. Tai claimed the first game 21-13 before Chen wrapped up the second 21-12 to enforce a decider
Meanwhile, China's He Bingjiao takes the opening game 21-13 against compatriot Cai Yanyan, who defeated Ratchanok Intanon in the previous round.
20:10 (IST)
19:51 (IST)
