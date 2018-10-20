India's Saina Nehwal and Kidmabi Srikanth stormed into the semifinals of the Denmark Open with hard-fought victories over Nozomi Okuhara and Sameer Verma respectively.
Saina, ranked 10th, recovered after the losing the first game to beat familiar foe and world number seven Okuhara of Japan 17-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the quarterfinal lasting 58 minutes on Friday night.
The final point of the match was a long rally which ended with the Japanese finding the net. It was a morale-boosting for the Indian star, having lost her previous three meetings to Okuhara including the most recent one in Korea last month.
Saina had also lost to the 2017 World Champion during the team event at the Asian Games in August.
Overall, their head-to-head record stands at 7-4 in the Indian's favour. Saina next faces world number 19 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia.
Fellow Indian Srikanth too had to dig deep against countryman Verma with little separating the two in an intense men's singles quarter-final.
In the end, world number six Srikanth prevailed over the 23-ranked Indian in an epic battle lasting an hour and 18 minutes with the final scoreline reading 22-20, 19-21, 23-21.
The two Indians had not played each prior the quarterfinal and their first meeting turned out to be a slugfest. Verma was leading for the major part of the third and deciding game where he even had a 17-13 lead before Srikanth scripted a remarkable fightback to scrape through.
Srikanth plays second seed and world number one Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-final to be held later on Saturday. The formidable Japanese enjoys an 8-3 career record over Srikanth and has not lost to the Indian in their last five meetings.
Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 17:25 PM
Highlights
Kento Momota enters final
That was utter domination from the Japanese ace to outmuscle the attacking Srikanth in straight games 21-16, 21-12. The Indian shuttler could have been a tough nut to crack had he avoided those silly errors at the net. Despite Srikanth's burst of attacking strokes, Momota didn't feel the pressure and continued slaying his opponent.
Momota draws first blood
The World No 1 takes the opening game 21-16. He's is just too good. From deception to court coverage, he's been exceptionally brilliant. Srikanth made a lot of errors at the net.
17:25 (IST)
Kento Momota enters final
That was utter domination from the Japanese ace to outmuscle the attacking Srikanth in straight games 21-16, 21-12. The Indian shuttler could have been a tough nut to crack had he avoided those silly errors at the net. Despite Srikanth's burst of attacking strokes, Momota didn't feel the pressure and continued slaying his opponent.
17:17 (IST)
18-11! Incredible. Momota's steely defence has stood out in the second game. Srikanth tweaked his strategy a little yet he couldn't get the better of Momota.
17:14 (IST)
15-10! Momota survives a barrage of attacking strokes from Srikanth and troubles the Indian shuttler in return with delicate net shots. He is just too good.
17:10 (IST)
13-9! Momota is making full use of the drift to control the rallies. His Taufik Hidayat-like backhand drives look extremely effortless.
17:08 (IST)
Sri-can't or Sri can?
17:06 (IST)
9-5! A nicely-placed body smash to maintain his four-point lead. Momota looks more aggressive from the mid-court area in the second game. Srikanth needs to avoid making mistakes from the backcourt as he has been stretched oftentimes.
17:04 (IST)
7-4! A fantastic crosscourt followed by a neat flat smash helps Momota extend the lead over Srikanth, who has become a tad defensive as we approach the mid-game interval of the second game.
17:02 (IST)
3-3! The second game starts with a bang. Both Srikanth and Momota have mixed their shots to take an early lead. Srikanth is looking desperate to race to a healthy lead.
17:00 (IST)
Momota draws first blood
The World No 1 takes the opening game 21-16. He's is just too good. From deception to court coverage, he's been exceptionally brilliant. Srikanth made a lot of errors at the net.
16:55 (IST)
19-13! Momota is just too good! A 29-shot rally ends with a brilliant crosscourt smash from the World No 1.
16:54 (IST)
17-13! Srikanth hits the shuttle wide yet again. He tries to attack and push Momota towards the backcourt but applies too much power to his strokes.
16:51 (IST)
13-15! The rallies have stopped as Srikanth and Momota are looking to hit quick winners. A lot of crosscourt drives from both.
16:50 (IST)
14-10! Four consecutive points for Momota. His push-clears have been neat enough to unsettle Srikanth. Meanwhile, the Indian is targeting Momota's backhand corner
16:47 (IST)
16:44 (IST)
9-6! Srikanth puts Momota under pressure with a series of attacking strokes from the mid-court. Not only has Srikanth been attacking, but his variation from the net is also troubling the Japanese ace.
16:41 (IST)
5-5!
A 28-shot rally turns in the favour of the Indian shuttler. There is no doubt about Srikanth's accurate net game. It can cause a lot of problems for the left-handed Momota.
16:38 (IST)
4-2! Momota races to a two-point lead as he effortlessly pushes Srikanth towards the backcourt.
16:36 (IST)
Time for the men's singles clash!
Both Srikanth and Momota have entered the court. Can the Indian shuttler stop the World No 1?
15:52 (IST)
Kevin Sanjaya and Marcus Gideon defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-18, 24-22 to enter the semi-finals.
15:50 (IST)
Srikanth vs Momota:
Srikanth trails Momota 3-8 in 11 career meetings, and has lost their last five clashes, the most recent one being a heavy 9-21, 11-21 thrashing at the China Open last month. The Indian would need to be far quicker on his feet than he was in China, and perform even better than he did when he lost a close three-gamer at the Indonesia Open in July this year.
15:34 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Denmark Open 2018.
India's two former World No 1 shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will be in action today as they eye a place in the final of the World Tour event. Srikanth faces World No 1 Kento Momota, while Saina squares up against junior world champion Gregoria Tunjung of Indonesia.
There are a host of other interesting matches too. Stay tuned!