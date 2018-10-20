Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal stormed into the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open, defeating second seed Akane Yamaguchi in the second round match here on Thursday.
In a match which lasted 36 minutes, the Hyderabadi shuttler outplayed Japanese shuttler Yamaguchi 21-15, 21-17 in straight games.
Right from the start, Saina seemed positive and played aggressively. Her swift court movements and powerful smashes helped her to advance in the meet.
Saina will now take on former world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the quarters.
In other matches, Sameer Verma advanced, defeating Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in a 23-21, 6-21, 22-20 marathon match of more than an hour.
In the women's doubles category, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also made it to the next round as they edged past Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of South Korea. The Indian duo defeated their opponent 18-21, 22-20, 21-18 in an hour's match.
Kidambi Srikanth defeated the legendary Lin Dan for the second time in his career to set up an all-Indian quarterfinal against Sameer Verma at the Denmark Open here.
World number six Srikanth bounced back to beat the world number 14 from China 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the second round clash played on Thursday night.
Dan, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion, is not the player he used to be but is still a force to reckon with. It was a fifth meeting between Srikanth and Dan and the Chinese great won the last time they played, in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Srikanth had famously scored his maiden win over Dan to win the 2014 China Open.
After a tough match against the Chinese, Srikanth will have to play fellow Indian Verma in the quarterfinals to be held later on Friday.
Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 00:21 AM
Highlights
Sameer Verma makes it 1-1!
Great stuff from Sameer to snatch the second game 21-19 from Srikanth. Time for the deciding game here. Both shuttlers look really pumped up after 48 minutes of attacking badminton.
22-20 in favour of Sri
Sameer must be feeling terrible after missing out on bagging the opening game by a whisker. He troubled the defending champion but it wasn't enough as Srikanth found his rhythm just in time.
Women's singles update: Tai and He enter last-4
Tai Tzu Ying beats Chen Yufel 21-13, 12-21, 21-9 to enter the semi-finals. The deciding game was all about Tai's stoke variation. She read Chen's movements perfectly to unsettle her opponent.
He Bingjiao trounces compatriot Cai Yanyan 21-13, 21-16. A rather easy win for the young Chinese shuttler.
Matches to watch out for:
Tai Tzu Ying vs Chen Yufei
Chou Tien Chen vs Son Wan Ho
Anders Antonsen vs Huang Yuxiang
Nozomi Okuhara vs Saina Nehwal
Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota vs Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy
Cai Yanyan vs He Bingjiao
Kidambi Srikanth vs Sameer Verma
Gregoria Mariska vs Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt
Khosit Phetpradab vs Kento Momota
00:21 (IST)
20-20!
It's all happening here. Told you all, there's hardly anything to separate the two Indian shuttlers. This is the third consecutive match that has gone down the wire.
00:19 (IST)
18-18! Oh, there's a sign of a late comeback here.
Srikanth levels the score in the deciding game. A rare lapse of concentration from Sameer cost him three points.
00:15 (IST)
17-13! Sameer has raced to a four-point lead over Srikanth, who seems to be under pressure here.
00:06 (IST)
Sameer is inching closer towards causing an upset!
00:04 (IST)
The third and final game is underway!
3-3! There is nothing, absolutely nothing to separate these two Pullela Gopichand Academy graduates. Srikanth and Sameer have played some great forehand strokes.
23:59 (IST)
23:51 (IST)
16-16!
What a tight encounter this is turning out to be. Both players are now locked at 16 points. Srikanth looks aggressive but has struggled defensively.
23:44 (IST)
A two-point lead for Srikanth at the break. Has he found his touch then?
23:36 (IST)
4-4! These two are not going to back off so easily. The rallies are starting to build slowly. Both Srikanth and Sameer have played some neat net shots in the second game.
23:31 (IST)
23:28 (IST)
20-20!
Yes, Sameer levels the score. This is an exciting battle between the two naturally attacking shuttlers.
23:25 (IST)
19-18! Sameer manages to close the gap on Srikanth's lead but is still trailing by a point. Is there some room for a comeback?
23:22 (IST)
18-15! What a turnaround
Srikanth pips the defensive Sameer to open up a three-point lead. Now that was a surprise. Five straight points for the defending champion!
23:19 (IST)
15-13! Sameer extends his lead as he targets the backhand side of Srikanth. He has controlled the pace of the rallies too.
23:18 (IST)
11-10! Sameer has a slender lead over Srikanth at the mid-game break of the opening game.
Interestingly, both players have attacked right from the beginning. Sameer lacks variation but his agility can upset Srikanth.
23:17 (IST)
The two Indian men's singles are in action.
Defending champion Kidambi Srikanth against Sameer Verma. This is the very first meeting between the two.
22:24 (IST)
Tai Tzu Ying makes it look so easy.
22:22 (IST)
21:20 (IST)
20:47 (IST)
20:34 (IST)
Mixed Doubles
Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung of Korea defeated sixth seed Chan Peng Soon/Goh Liu Ying 21-14,17-21, 21-12 to enter the semi-finals.
20:31 (IST)
Results:
In the women's singles, the scores are tied between World No 1 and Chen Yufei of China. Tai claimed the first game 21-13 before Chen wrapped up the second 21-12 to enforce a decider
Meanwhile, China's He Bingjiao takes the opening game 21-13 against compatriot Cai Yanyan, who defeated Ratchanok Intanon in the previous round.
20:10 (IST)
19:51 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Denmark Open. India's Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma and women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will be in action today.
Catch all the live updates here. Stay tuned!