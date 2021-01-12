Delray Beach Open: World No 789 Christian Harrison advances to semi-finals; Sebastian Korda beats John Isner to progress
Christian Harrison's fairytale run continued with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 quarter-final victory over Italian Gianluca Mager.
Sebastian Korda kept his nerve to topple second-seeded John Isner 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday and reach the semi-finals of the ATP Delray Beach Open in Delray Beach, Florida.
Korda, ranked 119th in the world, was serving for the match when he fell behind 0-40 against his big-serving compatriot.
But the former junior world number one battled back to book his first ATP semi-final in one hour and 51 minutes.
"I was super-happy with how I played that whole game," Korda said of the clincher. "I mean, he played an incredible first three points.
"The way he played those, I was like, 'Too good.' I couldn't really do anything. He came to the net, he played big balls, he played a super-good three points.
"I just stuck with it, I got a little bit more aggressive," said the 20-year-old, who will play Britain's Cameron Norrie for a place in the final.
Norrie ousted 2018 champion Frances Tiafoe 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.
"He fought real hard, and I managed to get a little bit lucky in the third set there with a couple netcords and a couple close calls," Norrie said. "Real fortunate to get through."
Christian Harrison's fairytale run continued with a 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 quarter-final victory over Italian Gianluca Mager.
Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, had toppled Chilean top seed Cristian Garin to reach the quarter-finals and said it felt "pretty amazing" to find himself in the last four.
His three match wins this week already exceed the two tour-level victories he had coming into the event, and he'll try to add another when he takes on fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the final.
Poland's Hurkacz advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tennis player Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine provisionally suspended after failing doping test
A punishment would not be decided until after a full hearing. The ITF said Yastremska has a right to appeal, but has not yet done so.
WTA releases provisional tennis schedule through end of Wimbledon in July
The biggest event missing from the schedule is the joint WTA-ATP hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Australian Open 2021: CEO Craig Tiley assures players all is 'OK' for Melbourne
The world's leading tennis players are set to start arriving in Melbourne from 15 January and must undergo 14 days in hotel quarantine, although they'll be allowed to practice for limited periods daily in a bio-secure bubble.