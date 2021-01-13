Delray Beach Open: Hubert Hurkacz ends Christian Harrison's fairytale run to set up final against Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda, the 20-year-old son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda, will be seeking a first tour title.

Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz ended qualifier Christian Harrison's Cinderella run in the ATP Delray Beach Open on Tuesday, booking a final showdown with American Sebastian Korda.

Poland's Hurkacz defeated Harrison 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, while Korda, a former junior world number one, reached his first ATP Tour final with a 6-3, 7-5 semi-final victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

"Very happy to win this match today," the 23-year-old Hurkacz, ranked 35th in the world, said. "I mean, Christian played pretty amazing throughout the whole tournament.

"He qualified here and had his best results on the ATP Tour. Especially after all he came through, all the surgeries, it's really great for him. He played a really amazing match."

Harrison, ranked 789th in the world, had toppled Chilean top seed Cristian Garin to reach the quarter-finals.

He recovered an early break of serve in the second set -- the first break of the match -- but Hurkacz broke him again to love to regain the advantage and went on to close out the match.

Hurkacz will be seeking a second ATP title to go with his 2019 Winston-Salem crown.

His run to the final included a quarter-final win over second-seeded American John Isner.

Against Norrie, Korda served for the match at 5-4 in the second set, but let two match points go begging -- one with a double-fault.

"Other than that, I played a really good match," Korda said.

Two games later there was no mistake as he closed out the victory in one hour and 22 minutes.

"I'm fired up right now, I couldn't be happier," said Korda, ranked 119th in the world -- 45 spots below Norrie.