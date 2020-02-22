Delray Beach Open: Divij Sharan, Artem Sitak eliminated in quarter-finals by top-seeded duo of Mike Bryan, Bob Bryan

Florida: India's number two doubles player Divij Sharan and his partner Kiwi partner Artem Sitak lost to top-seeded defending champions Mike and Bob Bryan in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open.

The Indo-kiwi duo lost 2-6, 6-4, (3-10) to the Bryan brothers who are playing their last Delray Beach open as they are set to retire post the US Open this year. Sharan and Sitak lost the first set 2-6 to the Bryan Brothers. They made a comeback in the second set, winning it 6-4 to set up a Super Tie Breaker clash.

Speaking after the game, Sharan said, "It was a tough challenge against the Bryan Brothers and congratulations to them on the win. Sitak and I had some useful learnings from this tournament and look forward to the next week in Chile."

