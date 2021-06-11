Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limit for motor vehicles: check key details here

Delhi Traffic Police revised maximum speed limits: Check the category wise maximum speed limits for motor and all types of vehicles

The Delhi Traffic Police Friday released a fresh notification revising all previous orders regarding speed limits for motor vehicles in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The order by the Delhi Police notifies that unregulated plying of such vehicles on the roads are endangering the lives of the motorists as well as other commuters.

Taking to their Twitter handle, the Delhi Traffic Police released a notification saying: “Delhi Traffic Police has revised maximum speed limit all over Delhi for different categories of Motor Vehicles plying on Delhi Roads which has been published in Delhi Gazette vide F.No .20/4/2003/HP-II/1324 and the copy of this notification is attached below”.

Delhi Traffic Police has revised maximum speed limit all over Delhi for different categories of Motor Vehicles plying on Delhi Roads which has been published in Delhi Gazette vide No https://t.co/P0P1QhqSmE.20/4/2003/HP-II/1324 and the copy of this notification is attached below pic.twitter.com/pCUtdr4yH0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 11, 2021

The notification, signed by Satyawan Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Traffic), says that new speed limits will come into effect on an immediate basis.

Below are the classifications under which the Delhi Traffic Police has set the maximum speed for various categories of vehicles:

As per the revised rule, cab services like Uber, Ola among others can operate their vehicles at a maximum speed of 50 to 70 kmph on roads as they fall under the M1 category vehicles. This category includes other cars and jeeps as well. But, the speed limit inside commercial markets, minor roads, and residential areas should be restricted to 30 kmph. All two-wheelers, motorbikes should be at a maximum speed of 50 to 60 kmph at highways and flyovers. However, the speed should be reduced to 30 kmph whenever the two-wheeler is in a residential complex, service roads, and commercial markets. As per the notice, in the M2 category vehicles, the speed limit has been restricted to 50 to 60 kmph on most roads and it includes all the delivery vans, motorcars, and other vehicles. Dor M2 and M3 category vehicles as well, the speed limit has been fixed at 50 to 60 kmph. While the speed limit for all transport vehicles such as Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa, and quadricycles remains at 40 kmph. According to the fresh rule, if a rider or driver is found to have violated the above speed restrictions set by the Delhi Traffic Police (which is more than 5 percent of the fixed maximum speed limit), then the police shall take cognizance of the offence under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 Further, if a person is found to drive the vehicle within 5 percent of the new set rules, then they can be excused or relieved as per the notice by the Delhi Traffic Police.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Delhi Traffic Police has further requested the civic road maintaining agencies to put up the corresponding informatory signboards at all prominent locations on the roads. So that people are indicated about the new notified speed limits for better guidance and convenience.