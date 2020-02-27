Delhi Police's inaction towards protecting minorities reminiscent of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, says SAD MP Naresh Gujral

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral said on Thursday that the Delhi Police's "inaction" towards protecting the lives and properties of minorities in the national capital is "reminiscent" of what happened during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The lawmaker, whose party is a BJP ally, said no one would want a repeat of 1984.

Speaking to PTI after shooting off a letter to Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik, Gujral, the son of former prime minister IK Gujral, said that minorities in certain parts of the city are "frightened".

"Because their lives and properties have not been protected by the Delhi Police, which is very similar to what we saw in 1984. It's shocking."

In his letter, the MP has slammed the Delhi Police for allegedly not acting on his complaint in which he had requested the police to come to the aid of 16 people of the minority community.

"When a member of parliament's complaint is not paid heed to, one can imagine the plight of the common man. No sane Indian wants a repeat of 1984," Gujral said.

