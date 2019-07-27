Delhi High Court adjourns hearing regarding Archery Association of India's conflicting dual elections to 2 August

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing regarding the dual elections conducted by two warring factions of the Archery Association of India to 2 August.

The deadline set by the world body to take a call on suspension was 31 July.

Hearing a PIL in the Rahul Mehra versus Union of India & Ors, a Delhi HC Special Bench comprising Justice S Murlidhar and Najmi Waziri on Friday fixed the matter for arguments to next Friday, Mehra tweeted.

"They will adjudicate on the dual elections conducted by two warring factions within AAI, beside setting aside last election of IOA for violation of Sports Code, and directing Ministry of Sports to place final version of redrafted Sports Code ASAP," Mehra wrote on his twitter handle.

A response is awaited from the World Archery which had earlier de-listed AAI as a member and threatened to suspend and not allow Indian archers to compete in international competitions if the court does not give an order by 31 July.

In June, World Archery had sent its vice-president, Kazi Uddin Ahmed Chapol as mediator, but all the talks to bring the two factions together failed as both groups went ahead with separate but simultaneous elections in New Delhi and Chandigarh on 9 June to elect two presidents — Union Minister Arjun Munda and retired IAS officer BVP Rao.

With less than a year to go for the Olympics, the fancied Indian women's team is yet to book a quota place for Tokyo 2020, while the men have secured qualification at the World Championships in Netherlands last month.