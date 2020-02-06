Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Manish Sisodia Profile: Credited with 'changing face' of education system in National Capital, deputy CM seeks reelection from Patparganj

Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Manish Sisodia Profile: A close confidant of the chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be contesting from Patparganj for the third consecutive time. He will be contesting against Ravi Negi of the BJP and Congress’ Laxman Rawat.

Currently, he handles the portfolios of finance, education, planning, urban development, revenue, services, local bodies, land and buildings, higher education, training and technical education, vigilance, cooperative societies, information technology, and information and publicity.

A former journalist, he worked with Zee News and All India Radio between 1996 and 2005 before entering public life.

Sisodia began his public life as an activist in the Right To Information Act movement before becoming active in the Anna Hazare-led Jan Lokpal movement along with Kejriwal.

In fact, he was one of the few activists chosen by activist Aruna Roy to draft the RTI Act. Sisodia also founded the Public Cause Research Foundation along with Kejriwal, which worked towards transparency in governance. A founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party, he is a member of the political affairs committee of the party.

In the 2013 polls, he was elected to the Delhi Assembly from Parpatganj, defeating BJP’s Nakul Bhardwaj by 11,478 votes. He won by an even bigger margin in the 2015 elections, when he trounced Vinod Kumar Binny by nearly 24,000 votes.

Sisodia was named the deputy chief minister of Delhi in February 2015. While he has multiple portfolios under his belt, he primarily recognised for his work as the education minister of Delhi.

Sisodia is credited with changing the face of Delhi’s government schools by improving their education quality and the infrastructure.

While his ministry could not build 500 new schools due to land crunch, as promised in its manifesto, it went on to build over 8000 additional classrooms in 30 new schools. At the heart of the education reforms are the introduction of modern subjects like IT, financial markets etc into the syllabus, the constitution of the school management committees, which are responsible for monitoring and assisting in matters of the school, and the introduction of the ‘happiness curriculum’.

For his contributions to the education sector, Sisodia, who is often called the ‘de-facto chief minister’, was awarded the Champions of Change Award in 2019.

