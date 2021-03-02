Defending champion Roger Federer pulls out of Miami Open, says report
Federer's withdrawal is a blow to organizers of the Miami tournament, who were forced to cancel last year's event as Covid-19 chaos left sport in North America at a standstill.
Defending champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from this month's Miami Open as he works his way back to full fitness following surgeries to repair his right knee, US media reported on Monday.
The 39-year-old Swiss star, who has not played since losing in the semi-finals of last year's Australian Open, is due to make his return from a year-long layoff at the Qatar Open in Doha next week.
However, the Miami Herald cited Federer's agent Tony Godsick as saying on Monday that the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had opted to skip the Miami tournament for scheduling reasons.
The Herald said Federer could play in Dubai after Doha but would then take a training break.
Federer's withdrawal is a blow to organizers of the Miami tournament, who were forced to cancel last year's event as COVID-19 chaos left sport in North America at a standstill.
The pandemic has already impacted the 2021 calendar, delaying the Australian Open and forcing the Indian Wells tournament in California — the traditional lead-in to the Miami Open — out of its usual slot in March.
Miami is still expected to feature a strong field despite Federer's withdrawal, with world number one Novak Djokovic and 20-time Grand Slam-winner Rafael Nadal confirmed for the men's draw.
Serena Williams and newly minted Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka are also slated to appear in the women's draw.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Australian Open 2021: Pressure on Novak Djokovic in the final, says Daniil Medvedev
"For sure he has more experience, but more things to lose," Medvedev said about his final opponent Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer's record of 310 weeks as ATP World No 1
The Serb reclaimed the top ranking from Rafael Nadal in February 2020 and finished as year-end number one for the sixth time, tying the mark set by Pete Sampras.
One-dimensional counterpuncher to mean server, Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in a league of his own
Time and again, Djokovic has produced incredible tennis against some of his biggest opponents, especially against Nadal and Federer. Fans will obviously remember the 2019 Wimbledon final against crowd favorite Federer after being down two Championship points, but the transformation from good to great to legend started after his memorable Australian Open final against Nadal in 2012.