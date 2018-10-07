Defeats in South Africa and England has put Indian selectors in the spotlight; committee needs honest, hands-on approach

Winning, they say, is nice if you don’t lose your integrity in the process. Indian cricket, right now, is riding a crest and therefore it is absolutely necessary that its administrators are fair, and are seen to be delivering justice at all levels, at all times.

Questions are being asked about BCCI’s transparency in the selection process at the moment. For every Prithvi Shaw or Jasprit Bumrah that Indian cricket discovers, there may be a Karun Nair or a Mayank Agarwal who faces discrimination. It is here that the selection committee, led by MSK Prasad, will have to be open and honest, and show that its uprightness is beyond question.

Prasad has had his problems. The chief of cricket selectors was compared to ‘a tortoise on the fence post’ by none other than the legendary and outspoken former India spinner and skipper, Bishan Singh Bedi, in a tweet a couple of years ago. He believed that Prasad couldn’t have been there without somebody giving him a leg-up. “Why blame the bunch of jokers … oops … sorry selectors?” he had written, questioning his qualifications for the coveted post.

From the way players like Nair and Murali Vijay have been treated in recent times, it looks like the Indian selectors are hell-bent on living up to the term, ‘bunch of jokers’. A couple of years ago, they had put MS Dhoni ‘on trial’, high-scoring Mayank Agarwal has been cooling his heels the entire cricketing season, Prithvi Shaw’s baptism as a Test opener was delayed and Harbhajan Singh’s cries to include Rohit Sharma in the Test lineup have gone unheeded.

Some players, despite lack of form, have occupied spaces in the Indian team, while others who have deserved to be called up have been ignored. It isn’t surprising then that former players have been asking whether there are different sets of rules for different people. After India’s away defeats in South Africa and England, Indian cricket fans have even called for Prasad and Co to be sacked.

Exactly three decades ago, Mohinder Amarnath, that gutsy Indian all-rounder had coined the term, ‘bunch of jokers’ to describe the national selectors, after he was dropped from the Indian team for the umpteenth time. ‘The King of Comebacks’ believes that he never has had the reason to regret what he said, even though he, himself, was a national selector for a short period of time. In 2016, Vinod Kambli said, “What Mohinder Amarnath had alleged, in 1988, was right.”

The affliction, however, doesn’t seem to be limited to Indians shores. In 2007, after a disastrous tour of Australia, veteran Sri Lankan batsman, Marvan Atapattu had called his country’s selectors, a ‘bunch of jokers’. De Mel, Anurasiri, Madurasinghe and Seneviratne were the national selectors then. Did the rot in Sri Lankan cricket set in then?

Nair’s case is a curious one. He has played six Tests and has aggregated 374 runs in seven innings. Of those, 303 came in one Test inning against England, at Chennai, in 2016. In the six other innings, he has aggregated a dismal 71 runs. In the two ODIs that he has played till date, he has scored 46 runs, with only an innings of 39 to show. Despite that epic knock at the MA Chidambaram Stadium – and what legends say about him being a triple centurion – Nair has done precious little to gain a permanent place in the Indian side. We wonder, therefore, on what basis was he selected for the Test series in England?

The Indian team for Tests in England had been announced only for the first three Tests. For the final two Tests, Murali Vijay and Kuldeep Yadav made way for Shaw and Hanuma Vihari. What prompted the selectors to retain Nair in the squad at that time if he wasn’t good enough? There was talk of an ‘attitude’ problem that Nair possessed. Did that happen only after the third Test?

Attitude means different things to different people. There was one skipper in Mumbai who believed that running eight rounds of the cricket ground before and after practice was the right attitude. There are also skippers who scoff at players who have their collars up or sip a glass of beer after the match. Then there are those that ask, “Who does he think he is? He never says ‘good-morning’ to me!” What sort of attitude problem did Nair really have?

Selectors, at various levels, can get power-drunk. They know that they have the authority to make or break sportspersons’ careers. This is all the more possible when a place in the team can turn you into a star, overnight; like a spot in the Indian cricket team. Prasad and his team possess the magic wand that can bring name, fame and fortune into the life of a cricketer. Any bias therefore shown towards a player — or the willful neglect of a talented player — can raise eyebrows.

On the other hand, there are selectors who do not take their job seriously, especially at the district and state levels. There was this legendary player who was made chief of selectors of a Ranji Trophy team. He would attend selection committee meetings and was known to sign on the dotted line after the other selectors had picked the side. (I am not naming him here because I have great respect for him as a cricketer, skipper and coach. But as a selector, at the state level, he was a disaster.) The story goes that one day he decided to watch a Ranji match and therefore took his position in the VIP enclosure of the stadium. As each batsman walked out to bat, he would lean towards his neighbour and ask: ‘Ha kon rey?” (Marathi for ‘Who is this?’).

After he had done that seven or eight times, the neighbor – an ex-cricketer – inquired politely, “Sir, aren’t you the chairman of the selection committee? I thought you would know whom you have selected?” The legend could only grin back sheepishly.

Arthur Mailey, Australian leg-spinner of the 1920s, cartoonist and writer was never a selector but was once asked to pick a probable Test team by the editor of the newspaper he used to write for. After Mailey submitted his list, the editor was furious when he saw that Mailey’s list did not include a wicketkeeper. But Mailey’s ready wit saved him. He said, “The bowlers I’ve selected aren’t good enough to get the ball past the bat!”

Are Indian selectors hands-on? Or, do they pick players by default rather than by assessing their talent and performances? Nair’s inclusion in the Indian team that played in England looks like a mistake they regretted later, much like the wicketkeeper that Mailey didn’t include in his eleven. One only hopes that, as and when Mayank Agarwal plays for India, one of the selectors seated in the pavilion doesn’t get up and ask: “Ha kon rey?”

The author is a caricaturist and sportswriter. A former fast bowler and coach, he is now a mental-toughness trainer.