Deepak Punia wins silver at junior world wrestling championship, India end campaign with six medals

Sports Press Trust of India Sep 24, 2018 10:47:25 IST

Trnava (Slovakia): A gold medal remained elusive for India at the junior world wrestling championship as Deepak Punia settled for a silver after losing the 86kg freestyle final to Turkey's Arif Ozen on Sunday.

Deepak, who won junior Asian Championships gold in New Delhi earlier this year, lost 1-2 to Ozen, scoring the only point with just three seconds to go.

File image of Deepak Punia. PTI

India ended the championship with six medals, including three silvers and as many bronze medals. Greco Roman grapplers delivered three medals while the women won two bronze.

Much was expected of Sachin Rathi but he was outwitted in the 74kg bronze medal match, which he lost by technical superiority to Canada's Devid Betanov.

In the 92kg, Sanjeet could not reach the medal round, losing his repechage round 6-7 to Erhan Yaylaci.

In Greco Roman, Vijay (60kg) and Sajan (77kg) won a silver each while Vijay (55kg) won a bronze.

In the women's events, Mansi (57kg) and Anshu Malik (59) won a bronze each.

Deepak's silver was the only medal for freestyle wrestlers.


Updated Date: Sep 24, 2018 10:47 AM

