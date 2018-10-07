Deborah Herold, Shreedhar Savanur win gold medals in elite women's 40km, men's 50 km respectively at Saksham Pedal Delhi

New Delhi: Deborah Herold and Shreedhar Savanur won the gold medals on offer in the elite women's 40km and men's 50km competitions respectively, at Saksham Pedal Delhi on Sunday.

Both were criterium races at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Rounding off the elite men's podium were Manjeet Singh and Krishna Nakaodi while Sonali Chanu and Swasti Singh finished with silver and bronze respectively in the women's elite race.

To mark the occasion, Cycling Federation of India's secretary general Onkar Singh said, "The 2018 edition had a strong field of the best 160 elite cyclists in the country and continues to showcase the quality of competitive cycling in India."