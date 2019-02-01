Budget 2019
Sensex up 154 points as Piyush Goyal adresses post-Budget press conference The interim Budget allocated 600 billion rupees for a rural jobs programme Goyal's Budget is an account for votes, says ChidambaramPiyush Goyal claimed banks have managed to recover Rs 3 lakh cr in outstanding loans Shashi Tharoor calls Budget 'damp squib'
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Davis Cup Qualifier 2019: Andreas Seppi beats Ramkumar Ramanathan in straight sets to give Italy winning start

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 01, 2019 14:08:55 IST

Kolkata: Andreas Seppi overcame early jitters to beat Ramkumar Ramanathan in straight sets, giving Italy a 1-0 lead over India in the Davis Cup Qualifier here on Friday.

File image of India's Ramkumar Ramanathan. AP

File image of India's Ramkumar Ramanathan. AP

The World number 37 was slow off the blocks on the grass court of the Calcutta South Club but hit top gear in the second set to complete a 6-4 6-2 win in one hour and 11 minutes.

The big-serving Indian fired eight aces but his weak returns meant that he failed to convert two break points in the first set before the Italian won five points in a row to wrap the opening set in 41 minutes.

Italy took a gamble by naming Seppi as their number one player ahead of world number 19 Marco Cecchinato, who had ousted world number one Novak Djokovic from the French Open last year.

In front of a motley crowd shouting 'Ram, Ram', it was a neck and neck battle till the eighth game with both holding their serves.

Ramkumar, who is ranked 133, failed to convert two break points in the second and eighth game. The match was tantalisingly poised in the next game before the Italian broke it with a cross-court backhand.

He went on to win four games in a row to seal the first set. The second set turned out to be a formality for the Italian as he shifted gears in the third game to give Italy a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 14:08:55 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores