Davis Cup: Marin Cilic thrashes Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin to take Croatia into semi-finals

Varazdin: Croatia set up a Davis Cup semi-final meeting with the United States after world number three Marin Cilic thrashed Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in Varazdin on Sunday.
Cilic's 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory gave 2005 champions Croatia an unassailable 3-1 lead in the quarter-final tie.
Croatia will host the US in September.
"From the beginning till the end I played on a rather high level ... constant pressure, superior, aggressive," former US Open champion Cilic said.
"I had maybe a few matches in the Davis Cup that were 'one way' ... but not really against a player of this level since Kukushkin is within (the) world top 100."
Ahead of the quarter-final, the 29-year-old said that he would stop playing in the Davis Cup if Croatia win the trophy this season.
Cilic had already beaten Dmitry Popko on Friday 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.
On Saturday, Ivan Dodig and Nikola Mektic saw off the Kazakh pair of Timur Khabibulin and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, after Kukushkin had stunned world number 28 Borna Coric in Friday's second singles match.
Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 22:42 PM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 22:42 PM