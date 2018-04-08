You are here:
Davis Cup: Lucas Pouille sends France into semi-final with four-set win over Italy's Fabio Fognini

Sports AFP Apr 08, 2018 18:46:47 IST

Genoa: Lucas Pouille sent France into the Davis Cup semi-final on the strength of his four-set defeat of Italy's Fabio Fognini in Genoa on Sunday.

France's Lucas Pouille celebrates winning his Davis Cup match against Italy's Fabio Fognini Reuters

Pouille battled past the Italian number one 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to give France an unassailable 3-1 lead in the quarter-final.

Sunday's redundant second reverse singles will not be played, organisers announced.

The title holders will face either Spain or Germany in the last-four tie in September.

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert had cruised to a straight-sets victory over Fognini and Simone Bolelli in the doubles on Saturday to put France in control.

Pouille had clinched France's first point on Friday with a five-set success over Andreas Seppi with Fognini levelling in a bad-tempered four-set affair against Jeremy Chardy.


Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 18:46 PM

