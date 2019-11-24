Davis Cup: India to face Croatia in World Group Qualifiers away clash if they beat Pakistan in upcoming tie

Madrid: The Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Croatia for the World Group Qualifiers in March next year, if they beat Pakistan in the upcoming tie in Nur-Sultan.

The draw for the Qualifiers, to be held on 6 and 7 March, was made at Madrid on Sunday.

A strong Indian side is expected to steamroll a depleted Pakistan during the 29-30 November tie in the Kazakhstan capital where sub-zero temperatures will welcome players from both sides.

Croatia, the 2018 champions, crashed out in the group stage of this week's tournament in Madrid.

India and Croatia have clashed only once in Davis Cup history when Leander Paes-led hosts beat them 3-2 on grass courts in New Delhi in 1995.

The four semi-finalists from this year's finals in Madrid — Spain, Canada, Great Britain and Russia — will qualify automatically for next year's event.

Serbia and France have been granted wild cards which means 24 teams will clash with each other for remaining 12 places.

