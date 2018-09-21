Davis Cup: France to host final in Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy for second year running; face tough test against Croatia

Paris: Reigning Davis Cup champions France will return to Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy for the final clash against Croatia in November, the French tennis federation (FFT) announced on Friday.

The stadium, home of French Ligue 1 football club Lille, also hosted last year's final against Belgium, and the semi-final win over Spain last weekend. France lost the 2014 final to a Switzerland team inspired by Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka at the same venue.

Yannick Noah's home side will be bidding for an 11th Davis Cup title in the final year before the tournament is revamped, but face a tough test against a Croatia outfit including world number six Marin Cilic and the in-form youngster Borna Coric.

The final will take place from 23-25 November.