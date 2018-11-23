Davis Cup Final: Borna Coric gets Croatia off to positive start against France by beating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets

Lille: Borna Coric got Croatia off to the best possible start in the Davis Cup final in Lille on Friday with a straight sets thrashing of France's Jeremy Chardy in the opening singles.

The world number 12 galloped through the opening set as Chardy's service temporarily collapsed and went on to win the match 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in two hours 19 minutes. His win puts Croatia 1-0 up on the clay courts of Stade Pierre-Mauroy with four matches still to play across the weekend.

Croatian number one Marin Cilic was playing Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second singles on Friday.

France captain Yannick Noah stirred controversy when he picked Chardy for the opening singles ahead of the higher-ranked Lucas Pouille. The plan backfired as Chardy, ranked 40 in the world, failed to hold his opening service game which lasted for 12 minutes and included two double faults before Coric broke.

Chardy lost 14 points in succession to find himself 0-4 down and the opening set all but lost. The 31-year-old Frenchman fought back gamely in the second set, though, to lead 5-4. With the home crowd noisily cheering Chardy, Coric held his nerve and his serve to take the set 7-5.

The 22-year-old Coric needed a brief medical time-out when he led 4-3 in the third set but returned to complete a convincing win and put Croatia in front.