Davis Cup 2019: Novak Djokovic's efforts in vain as Serbia lose in the semi-finals to Russia; Canada beat Australia

Madrid: Novak Djokovic played singles and doubles matches on Friday but couldn’t keep Serbia from losing to Russia 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup.

Djokovic defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 in the second singles match to even the score at 1-1, then returned to the court about half an hour later to team up with Viktor Troicki in the decisive doubles match. They lost to Khachanov and Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(8) after squandering three match points.

Rublev had put Russia ahead with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Filip Krajinovic in the first singles match.

The result puts Russia in the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2008. The Russians will next face Canada, who eliminated Australia. Russia are seeking their third Davis Cup title, and first since 2006.

Serbia, the 2010 Davis Cup champions, were trying to return to the semi-finals for the first time since 2017, when the team lost to eventual champion France.

