Davis Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan tie moved to November owing to 'exceptional circumstance'

The much hyped India vs Pakistan Davis Cup tie, scheduled to be played on 14-15 September, has been pushed to November following AITA's continued appeal following the situation in Kashmir. The exact dates for the tie will be revealed before 9 September. The decision, ITF claims, was taken due to "exceptional circumstance." The tie, it appears, will still be played in Pakistan when a new date is announced.

In a brief announcement, ITF said, "Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie between Pakistan and India in Islamabad, due to be played on 14-15 September."

"The Committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials and spectators."

"The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than 9 September. The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie."

ITF had said the Davis Cup committee, comprising eight members and chaired by Egypt’s Ismal El Shafei, would deliberate on the matter on Wednesday after the teleconference was cancelled twice.

The decision making on the tie had been rescheduled multiple times this past week. The teleconference between the Indian Tennis Federation and ITF security consultants had been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday before the decision was taken by the tennis' international body.

The tie, scheduled for Islamabad, became the subject of great speculation and debate ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation of status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir. In heightened tension, Pakistan expelled India’s ambassador and suspended bilateral trade and all public transport links.

After rejecting India's security concerns twice, the ITF had agreed to a teleconference on the issue with AITA representatives. AITA had written last week to the ITF asking them to shift the tie to a neutral venue or to postpone it for a couple of months until tensions simmer down between the neighbours.