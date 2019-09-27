David Haggerty edges Anil Khanna to retain ITF presidency ahead of Davis Cup reform

Paris: David Haggerty of the United States, who was behind recent changes to the Davis Cup, was re-elected as president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) until 2023, the governing body announced on Friday.

Haggerty, 62, who has been in the position since 2015, received 60.5% of the vote, more than double that of Indian Anil Khanna who was second.

🗳️ @ITF_Tennis Presidential Election 2019 results: David Haggerty: 259 votes (60.5%)

Anil Khanna: 93 (21.7%)

David Miley: 46 (10.8%)

Ivo Kaderka: 30 (7%) David Haggerty re-elected ITF President for 2019-2023 Story ➡ https://t.co/NSTDYpkPxm#ITFAGM pic.twitter.com/EgUftadbvA — ITF Media (@ITFMedia) September 27, 2019

The former chief of the US Tennis Association also beat Canadian David Miley who had discussed going back on Haggerty's changes to the Davis Cup format.

The 119-year-old competition has traditionally been structured around a 16-nation World Group, contested over four weekends during the year, but will now switch to an 18-team finals, with the inaugural edition in Madrid in November.

It is an honour to be re-elected as President of @ITF_Tennis. I am truly grateful for the support of the ITF family and I am looking forward to continuing the great progress we have made together in the exciting years ahead. pic.twitter.com/pZ8zCBWk3G — Dave Haggerty (@HaggertyTennis) September 27, 2019

Spanish footballer Gerard Pique and his Kosmos investment firm brought the broadcast rights to the tournament which will be rivalled by the ATP's new World Team Cup which will be held in January in Australia.