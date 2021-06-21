Sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on 18 June due to COVID-19 complications.

Sprint legend Milkha Singh passed away on 18 June due to COVID-19 complications after his wife Nirmal Kaur succumbed to the deadly virus on 13 June. Their son and Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh took to social media on Monday, and thanked his father's fans and well-wishers for supporting the family in this difficult time.

He wrote, "I lost my mom and dad. But what has been even more emotional is the thousands of messages we have been getting from people as if they have lost someone of their own. Thank you to all dad's fans and well wishers for supporting us at this time".

In another tweet, Jeev remembered his father and called him his best friend, guide, and mentor. He shared that Father's Day, which was celebrated on 20 June, was "another sad reminder of what I've lost".

Talking about Milkha's funeral procession, Jeev added that he'll never forget the sight of soldiers coming out of a military van and giving the salute to his legendary father.

A day after Milkha's death, Jeev took to Instagram and paid a tribute to his parents in a long heartfelt post. Sharing a few unseen pictures, he penned an emotional note and hoped that his parents will continue to protect them from "up there".

Milkha had tested negative after contracting coronavirus last month. He was admitted to PGIMER on 3 June after his oxygen levels dropped. The 91-year-old sprinter is survived by son Jeeva and three daughters.

On Saturday, 19 June, Milkha was cremated in Chandigarh with full state honour. Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore among others attended the last rites of the iconic sprinter.

In 1959, the legendary athlete was bestowed the Padma Shri award. He was the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion and a four-time Asian Games gold medallist. His performance in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics where he finished fourth is considered his greatest.