DAC 1904's bid to test fans for coronavirus before Slovan Bratislava clash nixed by officials
DAC 1904 offered fans free tests so they could fill the stands for a Sunday match against second-placed Slovan Bratislava, but to no avail.
Bratislava: An offer by a leading Slovak football club to provide free coronavirus tests to fans so they could attend a top league match on Sunday has fallen flat after health authorities rejected the idea.
Based in the town of Dunajska Streda in southern Slovakia, DAC 1904 currently lead the table.
The club offered fans free tests so they could fill the stands for a Sunday match against second-placed Slovan Bratislava, but to no avail.
"The Regional Public Health authority sent us a letter in which they banned the testing," DAC owner Oszkar Vilagi said in a video message.
"I apologise to all those to whom we have given a little hope that they would again experience a real football match on Sunday," he added.
An EU country of 5.4 million people, Slovakia plans free testing for all residents on a voluntary basis as it struggles with a spike in cases.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Johnson & Johnson halts COVID-19 vaccine trial after participant develops 'unexplained illness'
The J&J Phase 3 trial had started recruiting participants in September 2020, with a goal of enrolling up to 60,000 volunteers across more than 200 sites in the US and around the world
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19, Portuguese Football Federation says he's asymptomatic
The Portuguese federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the national squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.
Premier League: Jurgen Klopp hopes Merseyside derby unites coronavirus-hit Liverpool
Liverpool has been placed under the "very high" alert level of the British government's new three-tier system to check the spread of Covid-19.