Czech football association's headquarters raided by police as part of match-fixing investigation
The Czech football association said police raided its headquarters in Prague on Friday, and that it was cooperating with investigators.
Prague: Czech police raided the country's football association headquarters Friday as part of a corruption and match-fixing investigation targeting 20 people.
Sixteen people are suspected of accepting a bribe, three others are suspected of paying a bribe, and one person is suspected of embezzlement and both paying and accepting bribes, according to Prague prosecutor Daniela Bártíková.
Nineteen people were detained, authorities said.
The suspects were identified only as being from the “Czech football community.”
The Czech football association said police raided its headquarters in Prague on Friday, and that it was cooperating with investigators.
Police said they conducted raids at several locations across the country but gave no other details.
Prosecutors and the association did not confirm media reports that association vice chairman Roman Berbr was among those detained.
Local media reported that the suspects might have targeted matches in lower-tier competitions.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Championship club Barnsley defender Bambo Diaby handed two-year doping ban
The 22-year-old returned a urine sample last November that was found to contain higenamine, a natural stimulant that is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA's) list of banned substances.
We have taken first step to restart football activities, says AIFF president Praful Patel
The cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL) backed by the AIFF, in all likelihood, will be the first sporting competition in the country after a phased opening of the lockdown.
Premier League: Tottenham defender Ryan Sessegnon joins Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on season-long loan
Sessegnon signed for Tottenham from Fulham last year but made only 12 appearances, none of them after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.