Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal and boxer Nikhat Zareen have been confirmed to be India’s flag bearers for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, slated to begin at 12.30 am IST on 9 August (Tuesday).

We didn’t win Gold. I know what happened, we know what happened, even you know what happened. ‘Thank you for your valuable advices 🙏 Still..This team had a wonderful journey through out the tournament. We deserve to celebrate this silver. Thank you all 🙏 #silver pic.twitter.com/yo6zdgFxX9

The closing ceremony of CWG 2022 has commenced in Birmingham. Dexys Midnight Runners, UB40, artists from West Midlands and Jorja Smith are few of the muslical performers scheduled for the closing ceremony.

The athletes of various countries make their way out for the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony!

Following Apache Indian's performance, Musical Youth's 'Pass the Dutchie' is being performed in Birmingham. That's followed by a performance from artists UB40.

Some Indan flavour in Birmingham as Panjabi MC's Mundiya Tu Bachke is being performed at the Alexander Stadium!

Ballet Dance company Rambert pay tribute to the Peaky Blinders with some theatrics, with a volunteer cast performing an excerpt from Peaky Blinders, based on the hit TV series on the notorious gang of the city.

Musician Jacob Banks performs Unknown. The Commonwealth Games flag is presented to Governor of Victoria, with Australia hosting the 2026 CWG.

The competitions at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham came to a close on Monday, with Australia topping the overall medals tally with 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze (178 medals overall). India finished fourth with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze).

On day two of the Games, weightlifter Sanket Sargar had opened India’s account by winning a silver, and it was not long until fellow weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold at CWG 2022.

However, it was heartbreak for the India women’s cricket team, who went down to Australia by nine runs in the final at Edgbaston.

Weightlifters, boxers and wrestlers too dominated the show at the Games. Apart from them, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the singles’ category while Kidambi Srikanth clinched bronze.