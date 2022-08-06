Amit defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the semi-final to assure India’s fourth boxing medal.

Indian boxer Amit Panghal assured atleast a silver medal as he made it to the final of men's flyweight 51kg, while Priyanka Goswami brought India its 27th medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham by clinching an elusive silver in the women's 1000m race walk on Saturday.

Amit defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the semi-final to assure India’s fourth boxing medal at the marquee event. After trailing 2-3 after first round, Amit up his game in second and third round to win the bout by unanimous decision. The 26-year-old Indian pugilist now has a chance to improve on the silver he won in 2018.

Earlier, Panghal had defeated Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 to enter semis.

Meanwhile, Olympian Priyanka Goswami clocked her personal best (49 minutes and 38 seconds) to finish second in the 10,000m race walk to become the first Indian woman to win a race walking medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Goswami took quick lead at the first blow of the whistle and maintained it to come first after the 4000m (4km) mark. However, she fell behind Australia's Jemima Montag and Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii with six kilometres yet to be covered and after the end of 8km, the 26-year-old Indian athlete had slipped to third.

But, a last minute dash with 2 km to go helped Goswami regain the advantage as she overtook Ngii to finish second, while Montag clinched gold clocking 42:38.

With this, Goswami gave India it’s third medal in track and field at CWG 2022 after Murali Sreeshankar (silver in long jump) and Tejaswin Shankar (bronze in high jump).

