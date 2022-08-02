The India women's hockey team, swimmer Srihari Nataraj, boxer Rohit Tokas will all be among the athletes in action on day five of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Manpreet Singh’s India were held to a 4-4 draw by England in the men’s encounter on Monday, and the Indian women would hope to do one better than that with a win.

Also in action will be Saurav Ghoshal in the men’s singles squash competition semi-finals later in the evening.

Another athlete who could catch the eye of many is boxer Rohit Tokas, who will be taking part in the men’s welterweight round of 16 competition in the evening, towards the end of day.

Swimmers Srihari Nataraj (men’s 200m backstroke) and Kushagra Rawat (150m freestyle) will be in action as well.

The India women’s lawn bowls team on Monday ensured a historic first medal, beating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-finals of the women’s fours event, and will take on South Africa in the gold medal match on Tuesday. So, that is also another event to keep a close eye on.

Let’s take a look at the detailed CWG 2022 day five schedule:

Swimming:

Men

200m backstroke - heat 2 Srihari Natraj (3.04 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 1 - Advait Page (4.10 pm)

1500m freestyle - heat 2 - Kushagra Rawat (4.28 pm)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Men

Vault final - Satyajit Mondal - 5.30 pm

Parallel Bars finals - Saif Sadak Tamboli (6.35 pm)

Boxing:

63.5kg-67 kg (welterweight) - round of 16 - Rohit Tokas (11.45 pm)

Lawn Bowl:

Women

Fours Gold medal match - (4.15 PM)

Pair Round 1 - (1 PM)

Triples Round 1 - (1 PM)

Men

Singles round 1 - (4.15 pm)

Four round 1 - (8.45 pm)

Triples round 2 - (8.45 pm)

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India versus England - (06.30 pm)

Athletics:

Men

Long Jump qualifying round - M Sreeshankar, Muhammad Anees Yahiya - (2.30 pm)

High jump qualifying round - Tejaswini Shakar - 12.03 am (Wednesday)

Women

Discus throw final - Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - 12.52 am (Wednesday)

Squash:

Women's singles plate semi-finals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla - 8.30 pm

Men's singles semi-final - Saurav Ghosal 9.15 pm

Weightlifting:

Women 76kg - Punam Yadav (2 pm)

87 kg - Usha Bannaur NK - (11 pm)

Men's 96 kg - Vikas Thakur - (06.30 pm).

Badminton

Mixed team finals (10 pm)

Table tennis

Men's team gold medal match (6 pm)

With inputs from PTI

