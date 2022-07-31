CWG 2022 India Day 4 complete schedule, time in IST: Check full schedule from Day 4

India had a fruitful Day 3 at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched a gold medal in the men's 67kg category. The Indian women's cricket team took their first win in the completition, beating Pakistan by 8 wickets. Later, the Men's Hockey side thumped Ghana 11-0.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

The action now shifts to Day 4 where the Men's table tennis team will be playing their semi-final match while Amit Panghal will be up against Namri Berri in 48kg-51 kg (Round of 16). India Men's Hockey team will also play England in their Pool B match.

Here's a look at the schedule. (All IST)

Swimming

MENS 100M BUTTERFLY HEAT 6- Sajan Prakash (3:51 PM)

MENS 100M BUTTERFLY SEMI FINAL*- Sajan Prakash (2nd August 12:27 AM)

MENS 50M BACKSTROKE FINAL*- Sajan Prakash (1:07 AM)

Para Swimming

MENS 50M FREESTYLE S7 FINAL- Niranjan Mukundan, Suyash Narayan Jadhav (12:46 AM)

Badminton

MIXED TEAM SEMI FINALS* (3:30/22:00 PM)

Table Tennis

MENS TEAM SEMI FINALS- India vs Nigeria (11:30 PM)

Boxing

OVER 48KG - 51KG (ROUND OF 16)- Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri (Vanuatu) (4:45 PM)

OVER 54KG - 57KG (ROUND OF 16)- Hussam Uddin Mohammad VS MD Salim Hossain (BAN) (6:00 PM)

OVER 75KG - 80KG (ROUND OF 16)- Ashish Kumar vs Travis Tapatuetoa (NIUE) (2nd August 1:00 AM)

Cycling

WOMENS KEIRIN FIRST ROUND- Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe, Mayuri Lute (6:32 PM)

MENS 40KM POINTS RACE QUALIFYING- Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh (6:52 PM)

WOMENS KEIRIN FIRST ROUND REPECHAGES* (7:42 PM)

MENS 1000 M TIME TRIAL FINALS- Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Bekham (8:02 PM)

WOMENS KEIRIN SECOND ROUND* (9:17 PM)

WOMENS 10KM SCRATCH RACE FINAL- Meenakshi (9:37 PM)

WOMENS KEIRIN FINALS 7 - 12* (9:52 PM)

WOMENS KEIRIN FINALS 1 - 6* (10:05 PM)

MENS 40KM POINTS RACE FINAL* (10:12 PM)

Hockey

Men's Pool B Match- India vs England- 8:30 PM

Weightlifting

MENS 81 KG- Ajay Singh (2 PM)

WOMENS 71 KG- Harjinder Singh (11:00 PM)

Judo (2:30 PM Onwards)

MEN 66 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Jasleen Singh Saini VS Maxence Cugola (Vanuatu)

MENS 60 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Vijay Kumar Yadav vs Winsley Gangaya (MRI)

WOMENS 48KG QUARTER FINALS- Shushila Devi Likabam vs Harriet Bonface (Malawi)

WOMENS 57 KG ELIMINATION ROUND OF 16- Suchika Tariyal vs Rita Rabinda (Zambia)

KNOCKOUT MATCHES WILL FOLLOW (SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION)

Squash

WOMENS SINGLES PLATE QUARTERFINALS- Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs TBD (4:30 PM)

WOMENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS- Joshana Chinappa vs Hollie Naughton (Canada) (6 PM)

MENS SINGLES QUARTERFINALS*- Saurav Ghosal vs Gregg Lobban (Scotland) (6:45 PM)

Lawn Bowls

WOMENS FOUR SEMI FINALS- 1PM

*Subject to Qualification

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.