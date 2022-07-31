India vs Pakistan cricket match in the women's T20 competition headlines Day 3 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Saturday witnessed India bag three medals (One each of Gold, Silver and Bronze) at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched India’s first gold of CWG 2022, winning the women’s 49kg final, but it was fellow Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar who opened India’s medal account at the Games, clinching silver in the men’s 55kg category final. Sanket later went onto say that he felt disappointed on not winning the gold amidst an injury setback.

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary too won a medal, winning bronze in the men’s 61kg weight category.

Day three of the Commonwealth Games promises more exciting action, with India taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in the women’s T20 cricket competition on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co would look to turn things around after having conceded their opening match against Australia by three wickets.

The Indian men’s hockey team are also in action on Sunday, taking on Ghana with the match starting at 8.30 pm IST.

Boxers will also take centrestage on Sunday, with Nikhat Zareen, Shiva Thapa and Sumit all competing in their respective categories’ round of 16 bouts.

The Indian badminton team will also be seen, in the mixed team quarter-finals later on Sunday evening.

Check out the full Day three schedule here (All times IST):

Swimming:

Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Gymnastics:

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarter-finals: 10pm onwards

Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)

Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling:

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash:

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team quarter-final: 2 pm

Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl:

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.