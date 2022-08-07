CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal marches into gold medal match; Jaismine Lamboria, Hussamudin take bronze
Indian boxer Amit Panghal assured at least a silver medal as he made it to the final of men's flyweight 51kg of the ongoing Commonwealth Games
Indian boxer Amit Panghal assured at least a silver medal as he made it to the final of men's flyweight 51kg of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Meanwhile, the team's youngest women boxer Jaismine Lamboria settled for the bronze medal as she lost to England's Gemma Richardson by split verdict (2:3) in the semifinals later in the evening. Mohammed Hussamuddin's journey ended with a bronze too as he lost to Ghana's Joseph Commey by a split verdict 1:4 in the men's featherweight category (54-57kg).
Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally
Amit defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the semi-final to assure India’s fourth boxing medal at the marquee event. After trailing 2-3 after the first round, Amit up his game in the second and third rounds to win the bout by unanimous decision. The 26-year-old Indian pugilist now has a chance to improve on the silver he won in 2018. Earlier, Panghal had defeated Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 to enter semis.
Jaismine, on the other hand, had a neck-to-neck battle with Richardson in the opening round before the English boxer took charge of the bout in the second round. However, the 20-year-old came back stronger in the final round by putting up an aggressive display but the second-round results helped the home boxer take the semis.
