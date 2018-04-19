CWG 2018 silver medal-winning boxer Amit Panghal sets sights on Asian Games, feels it will be a big test

New Delhi: Not satisfied with a silver at the 21st Commonwealth Games, fast-rising Indian boxer Amit Panghal has set his sights on the Asian Games, saying it will be his big test and he would look to improve his speed.

The 22-year-old from Rohtak settled for a silver medal after losing to England's Galal Yafai in the men's light flyweight (49kg) final at Gold Coast.

"I had a good CWG. I worked hard and I got a medal. Of course, I had hoped for a gold but got silver and I am not satisfied by that, I will have to work on my speed. My next target is Asian Games," Amit told PTI.

"But Asian games will be very tough and it would be a big test for me. I will prepare for that accordingly. We'll have to watch the videos of our opponents and work on our weaknesses and prepare under our coaches.

"Also there would be invitational tours. We are going to US under TOPS scheme for a 20-day training which will help us," added the 2017 Asian Championships bronze medallist.

Amit, who had won the gold medal in his debut appearance at the national championships in 2017, said it is a big achievement for the Indian boxing contingent to return with nine medals at CWG.

"If you look at the overall performance, it is the first time we have won so many medals at CWG. First time, all boxers reached the semi-finals and it is a very big achievement. If we can continue the training with our coaches, and put in the hard work, I am sure we will win medals at Asian Games and Olympics," he said.

Amit revealed that he had suffered an injury in his left arm during the final bout and missed out on a gold.

"There was not much difference. If wasn't injured, I could have given a tough fight and won a gold. He was a tough boxer. But if I could have played my game,maybe there was a chance," he said.

"Now the injury is fine. There is swelling but hopefully I will be better in a week. I would be leaving for US for training on May 1, I will be fine by then and so it would a good preparation for the upcoming events."

He also credited High Performance Director Santiago Nieva for India's show at Gold Coast.

"Our new coach has a huge contribution to our performance. He made us work on my strength and speed and to his credit where ever and whenever he has trained boxers, always they have won medals," he said.

Asked how did he take up the sport, Amit said, "I had started in 2008. My uncle trains boxers near my village (Maina in Rohtak) and my brother (Ajay) used to go there and I used to go with my brother for physical fitness. So there he saw something in me and he started training me.

"Later I have been training at Patiala since 2015 under India's top coaches. But whenever I get off on Saturday and Sunday, I go to him and he always gives me good inputs.