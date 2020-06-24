You are here:
CSKA Moscow fined $1,460 for fans' racial abuse of Zenit St Petersburg player Malcom

Sports The Associated Press Jun 24, 2020 09:53:00 IST

Moscow: Russian football club CSKA Moscow was fined 100,000 rubles ($1,460) on Tuesday after fans racially abused Zenit St. Petersburg winger Malcom in the team's first game since the league restarted.

The Russian Football Union said the fine was for “discriminatory insults” during Zenit's 4-0 win at CSKA on Saturday. Russian media reported that the Brazilian, who played for Barcelona last season, was targeted by a small group of fans after scoring.

Zenit St Petersburg on the match 4-0 against CSKA Moscow. AP

It was both teams' first game since the league resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic. A limited number of spectators were allowed in the stadium.

The fine was the lowest financial penalty allowed for discriminatory fan behavior under RFU regulations.

RFU disciplinary committee chairman Artur Grigoryants told state news agency RIA Novosti that the verdict took into account that relatively few fans were involved.

