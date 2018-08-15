You are here:
Croatia's FIFA World Cup 2018 hero Mario Mandzukic announces retirement from international football

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 15, 2018 09:59:46 IST

Paris: Croatian World Cup hero and star striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 32, the country's national soccer federation said on Tuesday.

File image of Mario Mandzukic. AFP

"I think the time has come for me now. I gave my best for Croatia and I have contributed to the greatest success in Croatian football," Mandzukic said in a letter circulated by the federation.

The Juventus player said that losing 4-2 to France in the World Cup final to take the runner-up spot had given him "new energy but also made this incredible decision easier".

Mandzukic scored 33 goals for Croatia in 89 games and ranked second only to the country's Davor Suker.


