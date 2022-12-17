Auto refresh feeds

Josko Gvardiol gives Croatia an early 1-0 lead, but that is cancelled out by Dari, who equalise for Morocco! Just 10 minutes in, and this game is well and truly alive!

GOAAL! Croatia with a goal, that takes them into the lead again! Mislav Orsic with an assist from Livaja to put Croataia ahead.

Right. National anthems of beat teams are done. Time for LIVE action. Remember, Croatia and Morocco faced off in a group stage in the early days of this tournament and played out a 0-0 draw. Who will have the last laugh in this one?

The match is underway with Croatia kicking off the proceedings at the Khalifa International Stadium. Mateo Kovacic gets the game underway for Croatia.

Josip Stanisic of Croatia gets a low cross and shoots it into the box, but his shot is well off target and the ball flies towards the spectators.

It's been a very lively start to this game. Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou with a spectacular save to deal with the aggressive attack from Croatia. This is still anybody's game. Croatia with a posession of 54 percent.

Achraf Hakimi beats the opposition defenders and provides a pass to En Nesyri. En Nesyri, however, fails to convert the shot into goal. Less than 10 minutes, plus injury time, to be played in this half.

Preview: Croatia and Morocco will look to sign off from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on a high, when the two teams face-off in the third place playoff match in Doha on Saturday.

Both teams’ World Cup title dreams ended in the semi-finals. While Croatia lost to Argentina, Morocco went down fighting to defending champions France.

Morocco and Croatia have already played each other at this year’s World Cup, a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

“We know that Croatia got a lot of stick because they weren’t able to beat Morocco,” Regragui said. “Morocco was one of the underdogs and now we both reached the semifinals.”

Injured Morocco center back Romain Saiss, the team’s captain, will miss the game after lasting only 21 minutes against France. Noussair Mazraoui, also substituted in that match, is a doubt.

“We have really, really pushed our players to the limits, but they still want to go out tomorrow and play again,” Regragui said. “But we are not going to be taking risks tomorrow for some of our players.”

For 37-year-old Luka Modric, this could very well be his last FIFA World Cup, and he would want to sign off with a bronze medal, potentially helping Croatia beat Morocco on Saturday night.

