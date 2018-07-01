In-form Croatia will be hot favourites against Denmark, who have looked lacklustre in the group stages, when the two sides clash in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Sunday.
Croatia have won all their Group D matches, including a 3-0 hammering of Lionel Messi's Argentina. Led by Real Madrid's midfield lynchpin Luka Modric, Croatia also defeated Nigeria and Iceland to top Group D.
Croatia have an experienced squad which could at least match their best-ever finish of a third place which happened in 1998 World Cup.
"I was nine years old. I remember my mum screaming in the house when we scored," central defender Dejan Lovren recalled Croatia's 2-1 win over the Netherlands in 1998 that secured third place.
"We can beat that, definitely, but we need luck. We have a good opponent in the next round, it will be difficult," said Lovren, who is expected to return to the starting XI. His fellow defenders are expected to be Domagoj Vida, Sime Vrsaljko, Ivan Strinic -- all were rested during the game against Iceland.
Croatia will once again depend on Modric, who has been in outstanding form, and fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic to deliver the goods.
Modric scored a peach of a goal from distance against Argentina and along with FC Barcelona's Rakitic, has been pulling the strings brilliantly for his national team.
The younger crop of Croatia players like Ante Rebic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic have also rose to the occasion making them a threat.
Rebic, along with Andrej Kramaric and Ivan Perisic may feature ahead of the midfield duo of Modric and Rakitic. Mario Mandzukic will lead Croatia's attack.
Denmark, meanwhile, are happy to continue flying under the radar, buoyed by a 17-match unbeaten run. They have scored just two goals in three Group C games, finishing as runners-up, but will face their sternest test yet on Sunday.
They too are seeking to match their 1998 achievement when they reached the quarter-finals before being beaten by Brazil in what was their best World Cup showing.
Denmark coach, Age Hareide, wants his side to play more attacking football against Croatia and the team will rely heavily on key player Christian Eriksen for that.
"We know that we don't seem like the most fearsome bunch to go up against," midfielder Thomas Delaney said.
"We're not going to lose 0-5 by trying to play tiki-taka football. But people shouldn't get used to seeing us play like we did against France," the Werder Bremen player added.
"It's seldom that we play like this, and the game against Croatia will be a very different spectacle."
Denmark have a strong defence with a centre-back pairing of captain Simon Kjaer, Andreas Cristensen and Mathias Jorgensen. In goal is Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel.
The expected attacking options are Nicolai Jorgensen, Yussuf Polusen, Celta Vigo's Pione Sisto and Eriksen, with the latter tasked with creativity.
Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 00:27 AM
Half-time CRO 1-1 DEN
1' CRO 0-1 DEN
The playing XI of both the teams are out:
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsjalko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic.
Denmark: Schmeichel, Kjaer, Knudson, Christensen, Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Poulsen Cornelius.
Previous meetings between Croatia and Denmark:
The pair have met five times, with two wins each and one draw.
Their last meeting was a friendly in 2004 when Denmark won 2-1.
Here's what's in store for us at the World Cup today:
Spain play Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium in Sunday's early game at 7.30 pm IST
In the second game, Croatia face Denmark at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium at 11.30 pm IST
The winners of both matches will meet in the quarter-finals.
The first-half stats!
Meanwhile, the great Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement.
CRO 1-1 DEN
It's 1-1 at Nizhny Novgorod after forty-five minutes of vibrant football from both nations. Croatia have creeped closer and closer to Denmark's goal while the Danes have lived up to their promise of firing all cylinders and not simply biding time. Croatia have double the number of shots on target than Denmark. In spite of the slightly nervous performance by the Croats backline, Luka Modric and co. are still the likelier side to clinch this once play restarts.
Half-time CRO 1-1 DEN
00:16 (IST)
45' CRO 1-1 DEN
00:15 (IST)
44' CRO 1-1 DEN
41' CRO 1-1 DEN
38' CRO 1-1 DEN
37' CRO 1-1 DEN
36' CRO 1-1 DEN
Stat Alert!
29' CRO 1-1 DEN
Excellent piece of attacking from Denmark and Braithwaite's crisp shot is saved by Subasic. A minute later, Rakitic has his shot from distance punched away, only for Perisic to mis-kick it.
This match always had the potential to be an outlier classic and the end-to-end stuff is a refreshing change after the frustrating 1-1 draw at Moscow.
26' CRO 1-1 DEN
23:52 (IST)
21' CRO 1-1 DEN
20' CRO 1-1 DEN
19' CRO 1-1 DEN
13' CRO 1-1 DEN
12' CRO 1-1 DEN
11' CRO 1-1 DEN
10' CRO 1-1 DEN
So much has already happened in the game and it hasn't been ten minutes since kick-off yet. Denmark had promised a different approach to tonight's match and so far, the signs are positive – they are looking to press aggressively and opting to attack whenever they win the ball.
7' CRO 1-1 DEN
5' CRO 1-1 DEN
GOAL !
4' CRO 1-1 DEN
GOAL !
4' CRO 1-1 DEN
GOAL !
1' CRO 0-1 DEN
1' CRO 0-0 DEN
Denmark kick-off the game at the Ninzhy Novgorod Stadium. The winner of this game will face Russia in quarter-finals.
Momentum!
The history
This is the fifth ever international meeting between these two nations – the last five ending in two wins for either side and one draw. The last time these two nations came face to face was in the 1996 European Championship when Croatia ran out 3-0 winners over Denmark.
The formations
Croatia will line up in their standard 4-2-3-1 while Age Hareide has opted for a 4-1-4-1 with Andreas Christensen starting as the holding midfielder after his impressive display in the last match.
Croatia the favourites?
Croatia take on Denmark at Nizhny Novgorod in the second all-European Round of 16 encounter today. Spain's elimination has put this half of the draw in an interesting position with Croatia boasting of the most talented squad among all that are remaining.
But as Russia demonstrated, there is no such thing as favourites this summer. The team news are out and there seem to be no surprises as of now.
The playing XI of both the teams are out:
Croatia: Subasic, Vrsjalko, Strinic, Lovren, Vida, Rakitic, Modric, Brozovic, Perisic, Mandzukic, Rebic.
Denmark: Schmeichel, Kjaer, Knudson, Christensen, Jorgensen, Dalsgaard, Delaney, Eriksen, Braithwaite, Poulsen Cornelius.
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the president of Croatia, is traveling to Nizhny Novgorod, to enjoy his team's clash against Denmark.
"Great atmosphere from early morning. Let's go for victory!", he posted on Facebook in the morning today.
Can these teams better their best result at the World Cup?
Croatia are seeking to emulate their best result in 1998, when they reached the semi-finals and finished third after a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the play-off.
Denmark’s best result at a World Cup was also in 1998, when they reached the quarter-finals, beaten by eventual runners-up Brazil.
Who do you think will progress to the last eight?
Tale of the tape for Croatia vs Denmark
Luka Modric, Croatia's leading man
- If Luka Modric plays he will equal Darijo Srna as the Croat with most appearances at major tournaments (18 at the World Cup and European Championship).
- In his 17 previous appearances Modric has scored four goals and delivered just one assist (against Turkey at Euro 2008).
- Modric, 32, has scored twice at this World Cup, including an absolute screamer in a magnificent win vs Argentina.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia's midfield fulcrum in the spotlight as Denmark prepare for change of approach in last 16 clash
One of the two nations to make it out of the group stages with a perfect record, Croatia are the favourites tonight, but there is no denying that this test would be way tougher than the ones they faced in the previous two weeks, even more so than Argentina.
https://www.firstpost.com
Pre-match reading:
Read Sreya Mazumder's preview of the Croatia vs Denmark last-16 clash
"Croatia have showcased an energetic, vibrant brand of football – blowing away oppositions with absolute ease. And at the heart of it all lies the midfield fulcrum of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.
The 'El Clasico' opponents provide Croatia with an elite midfield dynamic, ably backed by talented youngsters like Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic and Ante Rebic. The Vatreni are not only fascinating because of their assured displays, but they have created a buzz of epic proportions because of the widespread belief that this summer will be the one when the Croats will peak as a team. And the evidence is certainly there.
Croatia did not concede a single goal from open play. Neither did Denmark, but Croatia simply haven’t allowed their opponents to assert themselves – controlling the tempo at every juncture."
The Road to Round of 16
Croatia topped Group D with three wins out of three, including a 3-0 humbling of Lionel Messi’s Argentina. Led by Real Madrid's midfield lynchpin Luka Modric, Croatia also defeated Nigeria 2-0 and Iceland 2-1.
Denmark came second in Group C with one win and two draws, though they were criticised for dull defensive play in their final 0-0 encounter with France. They started with a 1-0 win over Peru, a 1-1 draw against Australia before the match against France. The Danes are on a 17-match unbeaten run.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Round of 16 matches of the World Cup.
After two thrilling matches on Saturday, two heavy favourites take on underdogs today.
Join us as we count down to the two matches -- Spain vs Russia and Croatia vs Denmark.