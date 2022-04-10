Cristiano Ronaldo sorry for knocking supporter's phone after Manchester United lose to Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo apologised Saturday for what he described as an “outburst” after Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League.
Footage shared on social media showed Ronaldo apparently slapping a phone out of a supporter’s hand as he left the field at Goodison Park.
In a post on Instagram, Ronaldo said: “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”
Ronaldo said it was “never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.”
“Nevertheless,” he said, “we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”
United are looking into the incident.
