Cristiano Ronaldo released by Portugal, free to link up with Manchester United
Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United on Tuesday. His early release from international duty could enable him to spend more time with his new teammates ahead of his likely first match.
Lisbon: Cristiano Ronaldo was released from Portugal’s squad on Thursday, freeing the forward to join up earlier than expected with new club Manchester United.
Ronaldo became the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international football by netting his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a 2-1 win over Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday.
He also got booked in that match, meaning he has to miss the qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday through suspension. As a result, Portugal has allowed Ronaldo to leave the squad after a recovery session early on Thursday.
He will also miss a friendly match against Qatar on Saturday.
Ronaldo completed his return to United on Tuesday. His early release from international duty could enable him to spend more time with his new teammates ahead of his likely first match of his second spell at the club, against Newcastle at Old Trafford on 11 September.
also read
Dazzling debut to towering headers: Five magic Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
As Ronaldo returns to Manchester United, here's a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford.
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Juventus' opening game against Udinese amid rumours of exit
Italian media report that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is not injured and has not been picked by returning Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri for tactical reasons.
Cristiano Ronaldo back at Old Trafford: How former and current Manchester United players reacted to transfer
Former and current Manchester United players welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club in a blockbuster move from Juventus.