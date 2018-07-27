You are here:
Cristiano Ronaldo receives $3.7 million fine and 24 month prison sentence for tax evasion

Sports Reuters Jul 27, 2018 17:01:08 IST

Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo will be fined 3.2 million euros ($3.7 million)and sentenced to 24 months in prison, a sentence he is unlikely to serve, after settling a tax evasion case with Spanish tax authorities, the prosecutor said on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently moved to Juventus from Real Madrid, after nine immensely successful years in the Spanish capital. AP

The 33-year-old is accused of evading $6.6 million in taxes, an allegation which he has denied. Ronaldo is unlikely to go to prison as Spanish law states a sentence of under two years for a first offence can be served on probation.

The football star will be required to pay the $3.7 million fine plus the $6.6 million in back taxes, $1.2 million in accrued interest and $290 per day for the 48 months covering the prison sentence. This amount is likely to be only part of the striker’s fines over the case, which are expected to rise to around $22 million in total.


Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 17:01 PM

